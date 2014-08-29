Apple Sent Out Invitations For The September 9 iPhone 6 Event

Apple sent out invitations to the press Thursday for a product launch event on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California.

It doesn’t take a genius to guess that it will be for the new iPhone. But Apple might surprise us by debuting its new wearable computer, the so-called iWatch, as Re/code’s John Paczkowski reported Wednesday.

What can you expect from the new iPhone? By now the reports and rumours are too numerous and consistent to consider them to be anything but the truth. Apple will very likely introduce two new iPhones — one with a 4.7-inch screen and one with a 5.5-inch screen. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.)

The new design has leaked out several times. It will probably look something like this:

The iWatch is a bigger mystery. However, many believe the device will focus mostly on health and fitness tracking. It could also have some sort of curved display.

Business Insider will be reporting live from Apple’s iPhone event on September 9.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.