iPhone 6 Demand 'Remains Strong' Even As Supplies Improve

Though Apple’s supply for the new iPhone has increased considerably, demand for the iPhone 6 “remains strong,” according to a note from Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.

Piper Jaffray conducted a survey of 1,004 US customers, and 50% of people looking to purchase a smartphone in the next three months said they planned on buying an iPhone 6. That figure is up from 47% in September.

Last year, demand for the iPhone had actually decreased from 50% in September to 44% in December. So the fact that demand continues to increase months after the iPhone’s initial release bodes really well for Apple.

Supply of the iPhone is also much better than it was in September, with 78% of the 80 retail stores checked by Piper Jaffray in the last week carrying the latest models. Online, Apple is able to ship most of its iPhone models in one business day; the 128 GB versions of each new iPhone are shipping between 3-7 business days, depending on the carrier.

All this increased supply and demand for the iPhone is great news for Apple as we’re just days away from Christmas, and smartphones will be atop many wish lists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.