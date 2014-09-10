Here's Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Best iPhone Camera Yet

Apple just launched two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, which both have better cameras that can focus faster than the one in the last iPhone model.

The iPhone 6 camera is better thanks to what Apple’s calling “focus pixels,” a technology that it says was previously found only in professional DSLR cameras. The focus pixels in the iPhone 6 sensor can determine focus direction and how far to move the phone’s lens. Basically, your autofocus will work faster and make your photos look even more clear and crisp.

Like the previous iPhone, the iPhone 6 will have an 8 mega-pixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.5µ pixels.

Here’s a look at a photo taken with an iPhone 6 (check out that focus):

There’s also a new optical image stabilisation processor in the iPhone 6 Plus (the phablet version) that will reduce shake and make low-light photos look better, like you can see here:

The new iPhones will also have improved face detection, and a new “burst” selfie mode for the front-facing camera, meaning you can take 10 photos per second and then choose the best one. The front-facing camera will also capture 81% more light than the one in the last model, which will be great for FaceTime-ing.

Another cool feature is that you’ll be able to lighten or darken a picture in the preview pane really easily with new exposure control:

Video-wise, the new iPhone 6’s will be able to shoot HD video in 60 frames per second (the previous model achieved 30 frames per second) and 240 frames per second for slo-mo video, instead of only 120 frames per second in the last model.

The new phones will also have cinematic video stabilisation, continuous autofocus, and improved face detection for video. The iPhone 6 will also let you create time-lapse videos — just select time-lapse mode, tap the record button, and let the camera record as long as you want.

Here’s an example of how the ultra-Slo-mo will look:

Here are some more photos that were taken with the new camera:

