Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Huge Apple Event Tomorrow

Apple will announce its new smartphone, which the rumour sites the iPhone 5S, tomorrow at a big press event at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

While it’s certainly the standout giant in terms of anticipation, that’s far from the only thing we’re expecting to hear announced.

Here’s everything we’re expecting Apple to announce tomorrow, from new iPhones to new software for the Apple TV.

A brand-new revamped mobile operating system, iOS 7. It's bright and colourful and it'll be quite a change from the old default wallpaper of grey bubbles. iOS 7 brings a new and improved take on the iPhone's foundation software. It's the biggest change to the iPhone software since the original iPhone launched in 2007. All the apps and menus have been completely redesigned with a more modern look. Apple will give us a final release date for iOS 7 tomorrow. New Apple TV software. Apple is likely to announce an update to the Apple TV software next week. Tech blogger Om Malik writes that that Apple is due for a refresh to the Apple TV. This is especially true in light of the new iOS 7, as Apple TVs run on a version of iOS. However, AllThingsD's Peter Kafka says Apple will only announce a software update for the Apple TV that will let you play content you buy through iTunes on other Apple TVs using AirPlay. Apple's iTunes Radio will be a streaming music service similar to Pandora. Apple's streaming music service is go for launch. iTunes Radio is a free service that will be built into The new iPhone, the iPhone 5S. Apple will announce a new iPhone, which most are calling the iPhone 5S. The phone will reportedly look nearly identical to the current iPhone 5, but will have internal improvements like a faster processor and better camera. Here's everything else you need to know about it. A cheaper plastic iPhone. Apple will likely announce a cheaper iPhone made out of plastic called the iPhone 5C. The phone will come in a lot of different colours. When can I actually buy this stuff? Tomorrow only marks the announcement and demonstration of these magic-imbued wonder-gadgets. Apple has historically launched new products on Fridays. However, it also likes to make sure reviews for the new product are published before the launch. This Friday is a bit too early to make that happen, so assuming Apple sticks to its pattern, the new products will launch on September 20.

