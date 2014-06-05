Apple's Latest IPhone Ad Shows A Bunch Of New Health-Related Gadgets

Apple has released a new ad for the iPhone 5S. This one focuses on health and fitness and shows a bunch of different ways the phone can be used as an activity monitoring device. It also shows a whole range of new fitness gadgets working with the phone. But! Don’t get too excited. Although the ad makes no mention of it, none of them are Apple products. They are existing, relatively new gadgets that happen to work with the iPhone 5S.

That’s somewhat confusing for viewers, but there it is.

First, there is the Misfit Shine waterproof ring activity tracker:

Techcrunch, where we first saw the spot, thinks this is a Withings scale:

Here’s a Zepp golf swing analyzer:

There is a Wahoo Fitness bike sensor:

There are also a bunch of health and fitness apps shown, too.

Here is the commercial in its entirety:

