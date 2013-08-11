Apple Will Announce Its Next IPhone On September 10

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple will hold an event to announce its next iPhone on September 10,

AllThingsD reports.

Historically, AllThingsD has accurately reported when Apple will launch new devices, so unless something drastic happens in the next few weeks, consider this one 100% true.

AllThingsD doesn’t have any details on what the next iPhone will be able to do, but there are plenty of other reports and rumours from the last several months that provide plenty of hints.

First of all, don’t expect a redesigned iPhone. Most analysts and plugged-in tech reporters have said the next iPhone, which some call the iPhone 5S, will look nearly identical to the current iPhone 5. However, it will likely have improved internal components like a faster processor and better camera.

There has also been a lot of talk that Apple may embed a fingerprint sensor into the next iPhone’s home button. A few weeks ago, developers discovered code in Apple’s forthcoming update to the iPhone operating system, iOS 7, that referred to a “Biometric Kit.” That’s the biggest bit of evidence we’ve had so far that Apple plans to include a fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 5S. In theory, the fingerprint sensor would allow you to unlock your phone without a regular four-digit passcode.

Speaking of iOS 7, Apple will probably announce when it will be available for everyone as a free download. Last year’s update to iOS came just a few days after Apple announced the iPhone 5.

Finally, there’s still a lot of chatter that Apple will introduce a cheaper iPhone model with a plastic shell. The so-called iPhone 5C will be sold for significantly less than the new iPhone and could help Apple gain more share in the low-end of the smartphone market. Some have said the plastic iPhone will be available in a variety of colours.

So when will it launch? Assuming Apple follows its previous release patterns, it’ll give a select group of tech writers the iPhone 5S to review under embargo on September 10. Those reviews will likely publish on Tuesday September 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern, which is when AllThingsD’s Walt Mossberg publishes his weekly review column. The phone will probably launch on September 20 since Apple typically launches new gadgets on Fridays.

