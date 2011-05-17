Apple iPhone 5…iPhone 4S…..To Be, or, Not to be?!?!

HedgeFundLIVE — So as usual, rumours are already being spread about a possible iPhone 5, codename: iPhone 4S, coming soon to both Sprint and T-mobile networks. It is rumoured to debut in September or October of this year, instead of in July when Apple usually releases its new iPhones.

All rumours agree on the fact that the new iPhone will have minor cosmetic changes and sport improved cameras and faster A5 processors. The improvements will create a phone that will deliver higher video resolutions, better quality “still” pictures, and better multi-tasking abilities.

What they do not agree on is whether the phone will house LTE (Long Term Evolution) support and connectivity.



(For more information about LTE, Read my blog.)

The iPhone is, however, said to sport HSPA+ connectivity, which is why it will be named the iPhone 4S, instead of the iPhone 5.

And just what is, HSPA+ connectivity?!?!

Check out this brief definition from WiKiPedia:

HSPA+, also known as Evolved High-Speed Packet Access is a wireless broadband standard defined in 3GPP release 7 and above.

HSPA+ provides HSPA data rates up to 84 Megabits per second (Mbit/s) on the downlink and 22 Mbit/s on the uplink through the use of a multiple-antenna technique known as MIMO (for “multiple-input and multiple-output”) and higher order modulation (64QAM). MIMO on CDMA based systems acts like virtual sectors to give extra capacity closer to the mast.

uhhhh, yea… so anyway…

For all of you who already have the iPhone 4…or, just don’t care to hear about any iPhone other than the iPhone 5. It is said that when the iPhone 5 finally debuts, added features are said to include:

