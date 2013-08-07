PHOTOS: This Might Be What Apple's Cheap IPhone 5C Will Look Like

Sonny Dickson The new cheap iPhone 5c?

We’ve seen a couple of photos recently of what appears to be Apple’s “cheap” iPhone 5C.

The smartphone is rumoured to be made from cheaper materials like plastic instead of the usual glass and aluminium.

Blogger and “leak expert” Sonny Dickson got his hands on some high-quality shots of what very well could be Apple’s iPhone 5C.

These photos follow the recent leaks we’ve seen and are the best we’ve seen so far. They give us a good idea of what we may see from Apple in just a few short weeks.

