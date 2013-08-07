PHOTOS: This Might Be What Apple's Cheap IPhone 5C Will Look Like

Sonny DicksonThe new cheap iPhone 5c?
We’ve seen a couple of photos recently of what appears to be Apple’s “cheap” iPhone 5C.
The smartphone is rumoured to be made from cheaper materials like plastic instead of the usual glass and aluminium.
Blogger and “leak expert” Sonny Dickson got his hands on some high-quality shots of what very well could be Apple’s iPhone 5C.
These photos follow the recent leaks we’ve seen and are the best we’ve seen so far. They give us a good idea of what we may see from Apple in just a few short weeks.
We don't have any word on the camera's specs but it wouldn't make sense for it to have a lower megapixel count than the iPhone 4S.
The reason these photos are so numerous is because we've yet to see the rumoured 5C in such good detail.
There's the lightning port, speaker cut out, and headphone jack all in the same place as the iPhone 5.
This looks like it would be where the phone's SIM card will go. Although with this photo, we don't see a cut-out for the actual card.
Another view of the back of the phone. What's interesting in this photo is that there is no cut out for a power button. That could mean that Apple is either putting it in another place on the 5C or that this is a prototype of the budget smartphone.
This is the closest we've come to actually seeing what Apple's budget iPhone could look like when/if it is revealed next month.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.