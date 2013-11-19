Apple Has One Of Its Factories Stop Making IPhone 5C, Switches It To IPhone 5S

Apple has shut down production of the iPhone 5C at a Foxconn factory in Northern China,

says DigiTimes.

It’s asking Foxconn to switch that factory to iPhone 5S production instead.

What does this mean for Apple overall? We have no idea, but we’re happy to speculate…

The iPhone 5C seems like it’s nowhere near as popular as Apple had hoped.

We’ve read multiple stories about Apple cutting back production for the 5C. It seems like Apple’s decision to charge $US550 for the phone unlocked has held demand in check.

However, it’s not all that bad since the iPhone 5S seems to be very popular. Apple generates more money, and perhaps more profit from a 5S sale than a 5C sale.

The 5C suffers from an expectations problem. Just about everyone thought the 5C was going to be Apple’s attempt to go mid-market to pump up volume. Apple apparently never planned on doing that, so people are resetting their expectations.

