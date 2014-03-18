LEAKED: Apple May Launch A Cheaper Version Of The IPhone 5c

Apple may release an 8GB version of its iPhone 5C, which could be an attempt to further entice low-tier smartphone shoppers.

A German blog spotted a reportedly leaked internal document from international wireless carrier O2, which hints that an 8GB iPhone 5C could debut soon. The 8GB iPhone 5C would retail for 60 euros less than the 16GB version. The iPhone 5C currently starts at $US99 with a two-year contract through Apple’s website.

Apple hasn’t detailed specific sales numbers for its iPhone 5C, but the phone isn’t believed to be as much of a hit as the flagship iPhone 5s. According to new data from Umeng, China’s largest app analytics platform, iPhone 5C activations have remained way below those of the iPhone 5S even four months after its launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also said that demand percentage for the iPhone 5C “turned out to be different than we thought” during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call in January, hinting at a low turnout.

It’s unclear how this addition would affect the rest of Apple’s iPhone lineup. The company currently offers its two-generation-old iPhone 4S for free on a two-year contract, but it axed the iPhone 5 once the iPhone 5C hit stores.

