It's Official: Apple's New, 'Cheap' IPhone Is The IPhone 5C Available In 5 Colours

Apple just officially announced its budget iPhone, the iPhone 5C.
As expected, the new iPhone 5C has a plastic backing and is available in several colours: green, white, blue, pink, and yellow.
The 5C will come in two sizes, 16GB and 32GB, it will retail for $US99 and $US199, respectively.
The 5C is cut from a single piece of carbonite into which there is an integrated antenna.
Specific iPhone 5C specs include:
- No seams, part lines, or joints.
- 4-inch Retina display with an integrated touch layer.
- The 5C will have the same Apple A6 processor as the iPhone 5.
- The battery is slightly larger than the current iPhone 5.
- New FaceTime HD camera and rear 8MP camera.
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Apple is offering hard-coated polycarbonate cases to go with the iPhone 5C that will cost $US29 each.
Apple describes the iPhone 5C as, “iPhone 5C is beautifully, unapologetically plastic.”
Here’s a look:
The iPhone 5C pic.twitter.com/Zk1t78q3ji
— Tim Bradshaw (@tim) September 10, 2013
