It's Official: Apple's New, 'Cheap' IPhone Is The IPhone 5C Available In 5 Colours

Apple just officially announced its budget iPhone, the iPhone 5C.

As expected, the new iPhone 5C has a plastic backing and is available in several colours: green, white, blue, pink, and yellow.

The 5C will come in two sizes, 16GB and 32GB, it will retail for $US99 and $US199, respectively.

The 5C is cut from a single piece of carbonite into which there is an integrated antenna.

Specific iPhone 5C specs include:

No seams, part lines, or joints.

4-inch Retina display with an integrated touch layer.

The 5C will have the same Apple A6 processor as the iPhone 5.

The battery is slightly larger than the current iPhone 5.

New FaceTime HD camera and rear 8MP camera.

Bluetooth 4.0

Apple is offering hard-coated polycarbonate cases to go with the iPhone 5C that will cost $US29 each.

The 5C will retail for $US99 for the 16GB version and $199 for the 32GB with a two-year contract.

Apple describes the iPhone 5C as, “iPhone 5C is beautifully, unapologetically plastic.”

Here’s a look:

The iPhone 5C pic.twitter.com/Zk1t78q3ji

— Tim Bradshaw (@tim) September 10, 2013

