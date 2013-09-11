It's Official: Apple's New, 'Cheap' IPhone Is The IPhone 5C Available In 5 Colours

Iphone 5c coloursReuters/Stephen Lam

Apple just officially announced its budget iPhone, the iPhone 5C.
As expected, the new iPhone 5C has a plastic backing and is available in several colours: green, white, blue, pink, and yellow.

The 5C will come in two sizes, 16GB and 32GB, it will retail for $US99 and $US199, respectively.

The 5C is cut from a single piece of carbonite into which there is an integrated antenna.

Specific iPhone 5C specs include:

  • No seams, part lines, or joints.
  • 4-inch Retina display with an integrated touch layer.
  • The 5C will have the same Apple A6 processor as the iPhone 5.
  • The battery is slightly larger than the current iPhone 5.
  • New FaceTime HD camera and rear 8MP camera.
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Apple is offering hard-coated polycarbonate cases to go with the iPhone 5C that will cost $US29 each.
  • The 5C will retail for $US99 for the 16GB version and $199 for the 32GB with a two-year contract.

Apple describes the iPhone 5C as, “iPhone 5C is beautifully, unapologetically plastic.”

Here’s a look:

