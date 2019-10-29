If you have an iPhone 5, update your phone right now or you may lose access to the web and email

Reuters/Yves Herman

iPhone 5 owners must update their device before November 3 to ensure that core features like the App Store, iCloud, and web browsing continue functioning properly.

The update is required in order for the phone to maintain an accurate GPS location.

Apple pushed an alert to iPhone 5 owners urging them to install the update.

If iPhone 5 owners don’t update their phone by the specified time, they will have to back up and restore it manually though a PC or Mac.

Apple iPhone 5 owners must update their devices before November 3 to avoid losing access to key features such as the App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing, the company says on its website.

The update is required for the phone to maintain an accurate GPS location, which the device relies on to ensure that the aforementioned features work properly since they require the correct date and time to operate. Apple is mandating the update because of an issue involving the GPS rollover that occurred earlier this year in April, which is when the GPS system most recently reached its limits and had to reset itself.

If you don’t update your iPhone 5 to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3, you’ll have to connect your phone to a Mac or PC to restore it, as Apple says that iCloud backup and over-the-air updates will not work.

To update your phone, launch the “Settings” menu, tap “General,” and choose “Software Update.” You can also press the “About” option to see which software version your iPhone is currently running on.

Apple has pushed an alert to iPhone 5 users urging them to update before November 3, as 9to5Mac pointed out.

It’s unclear precisely how many people will be impacted by the update. After all, Apple recently said that 50% of all devices are running on iOS 13, the latest version of its iPhone software that launched in September. Only 9% of devices are using an operating system that’s older than last year’s iOS 12.

But some Apple devotees aren’t in a rush to upgrade their old devices anytime soon. People from all over the world said they still prefer to use ageing models like the iPhone 5 and 5S, mostly because of their more compact size, as USA Today reported in September.

The iPhone 5, which launched in 2012, is now considered a vintage Apple product and doesn’t support recent versions of Apple’s iOS software.

