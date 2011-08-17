Apple Planning On Selling The iPhone 5 Starting October 7 -- REPORT

Photo: MacRumors

Apple currently plans on selling the iPhone 5 starting on October 7, Mark Gurman at 9 To 5 Mac reports, confirming an earlier report from TiPB.Gurman hedges by saying that Apple’s plans could change, but for right now he’s confident this is the plan based on information from his source.



He also says that Apple will do a pre-order starting on September 30, though that date could change. The important thing is that Apple will do a pre-order, something it skipped for the iPad 2.

This also suggests that Apple will have some sort of event to announce the iPhone 5 in September.

Last Friday Kara Swisher of All Things D was on Twitter sniping at anyone who suggested Apple would have a launch event in September. She says it’s getting launched in October. We’ll see who’s right soon enough.

