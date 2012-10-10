Apple Will Release The iPhone 5 In India On October 26

Photo: AP

The iPhone 5 is slated for an October 26 release in India, reports BGR.The takeaway here is that India is a market of more than 1 billion people, and you can bet that more than a few of them will be clamoring for the phone.



Apple has already stated its plans to continue rolling out the iPhone 5 to over 100 countries before the end of the year.

