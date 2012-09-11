The Latest iPhone 5 rumour Is That It Is Going To Save The US Economy

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

JP Morgan analyst Michael Feroli has written a note suggesting that Apple’s iPhone 5, to be announced tomorrow, could, by itself, grow the GDP between .25% and .5% in the fourth quarter.The maths in six steps:



Feroli says JP Morgan’s other analysts say Apple will sell about 8 million phones for $600. Imported components should cost around $200 per phone, netting the GDP $400 per gadget. $400 x 8 million = $3.2 billion in GDP. $3.2 billion x four quarters = $12.8 billion. $12.8 billion = 33% boost. If the phone sells even better, the number gets closer to .5%.

.5% is a big boost. Most analysts predict the GDP will grow 1.5% to 2% in Q4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.