The Latest iPhone 5 rumour Is That It Is Going To Save The US Economy

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
JP Morgan analyst Michael Feroli has written a note suggesting that Apple’s iPhone 5, to be announced tomorrow, could, by itself, grow the GDP between .25% and .5% in the fourth quarter.The maths in six steps:
- Feroli says JP Morgan’s other analysts say Apple will sell about 8 million phones for $600.
- Imported components should cost around $200 per phone, netting the GDP $400 per gadget.
- $400 x 8 million = $3.2 billion in GDP.
- $3.2 billion x four quarters = $12.8 billion.
- $12.8 billion = 33% boost.
- If the phone sells even better, the number gets closer to .5%.
.5% is a big boost. Most analysts predict the GDP will grow 1.5% to 2% in Q4.
