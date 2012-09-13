Apple Reveals The iPhone 5!

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple announced the latest version of the iPhone today, the iPhone 5.



It has a taller screen and a redesigned case. The back is aluminium. It’s thinner and lighter.

It looks pretty sleek, but it also feels like a let down. We knew Apple was going to announce this phone.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple also announced a refresh for iTunes which is coming in October. It also has new iPods.

Here are the big stories about what Apple announced:

