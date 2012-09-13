Apple Reveals The iPhone 5!

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Apple announced the latest version of the iPhone today, the iPhone 5.
It has a taller screen and a redesigned case. The back is aluminium. It’s thinner and lighter.
It looks pretty sleek, but it also feels like a let down. We knew Apple was going to announce this phone.
In addition to the new iPhone, Apple also announced a refresh for iTunes which is coming in October. It also has new iPods.
Here are the big stories about what Apple announced:
Apple Makes It Official: This Is The iPhone 5
Apple Introduces The New iTunes
Apple Reveals A New Line Of iPodsApple Delivered Zero Surprises Because It Is Super Leaky
And here is our live blog of the event:
