Why Apple Is Releasing The Next iPhone In September -- The SAIcast Discuss

William Wei

One independent analyst believes that the next iPhone – whether it be the iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 – will be out in June or July. Is there any truth to this rumour though?

Also, how impressive is it that Instagram reached 4.25 million users in just 7 months of existence? The SAIcast discuss those things and more!

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

