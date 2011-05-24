Why Apple Is Releasing The Next iPhone In September -- The SAIcast Discuss

One independent analyst believes that the next iPhone – whether it be the iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 – will be out in June or July. Is there any truth to this rumour though?



Also, how impressive is it that Instagram reached 4.25 million users in just 7 months of existence? The SAIcast discuss those things and more!

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Only Amazon Can Make A Tablet That Kills The iPad



• Was The LinkedIn Pop Pure IPO Manipulation?



• Google’s Perennial Hiring “Problem”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.