What's Up With The iPhone 4S? -- The SAIcast Discuss

The next iPhone will be called the iPhone 4S, according to Jeffries analyst Peter Misek. So, what can we expect from the “4S” and what improvements will be made?

Plus, our very own Dan Frommer makes his triumphant return to the SAIcast. We talk iPhone 4S, Carol Bartz, Chromebooks, and Game Boys in today’s Friday edition of the SAIcast.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

