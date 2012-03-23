Here's Proof That The Next iPhone Will Have 4G LTE

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It’s not a stretch to speculate Apple’s next iPhone will be a 4G LTE device, just like the new iPad.Just in case you needed some proof though, iDownloadBlog got a hot tip that Apple has already added 4G LTE iPhone options to the latest version of iOS.



Someone with a jailbroken iPhone 4 was able to dig through the iOS code and find several specific references to a 4G LTE iPhone. iDB was able to independently confirm the LTE iPhone mentions.

LTE is the wireless standard that lets you get incredible download speeds from your carrier. Right now it’s only offered by AT&T and Verizon. Sprint plans to roll out its LTE network very soon.

Don’t Miss: Should you buy a Kindle Fire or a new iPad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.