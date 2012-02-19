Apple Has To Pay iPhone 4 Owners $15 Following The Antennagate Fiasco

Antennagate is finally, officially, sort of over now.
iPhone 4 owners will be rewarded $15 cash or a suitable case following a ruling in a class-action lawsuit against Apple, CNET reports.
The lawsuit said Apple hid the iPhone 4’s antenna problems from customers in marketing materials and other promotional items.
If you own an iPhone 4 you may get an email soon alerting you of the award. You can also check out iphone4settlement.com in a few weeks to claim it. (The site isn’t live yet.)
Apple already offered free cases to iPhone 4 owners a few weeks after the device launched, following the huge public backlash over the antenna failures. Now Apple will be forced to give out cases again or fork over a cool $15.
