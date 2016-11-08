The iPhone 4 is officially obsolete

Photo: PARK JI-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images

Apple has sent two beloved products to the land of obsolete products where old technology goes when it is no longer worth maintaining.

The iPhone 4, which was first unveiled in June 2010, and the 2010 MacBook Air, are now obsolete in most of the world, and “vintage” in California and Turkey, Apple announced on its obsolete products webpage on November 2.

The 2010 version of the MacBook Air was a major redesign and the first Apple laptop to sport the wedge design still used on MacBook Airs sold today.

The iPhone 4 was the first phone Apple sold to come with a “retina screen,” or a super-pixel dense display that quickly became the standard around the smartphone industry. It was also the phone that was famously leaked by Gizmodo before it launched.

The iPhone 4 set Apple on its massive growth trajectory that it’s been enjoying for the past five years.

Apple had previously made the CDMA version of the iPhone 4, which was designed to work on Verizon and Sprint’s network, obsolete.

When products are obsolete or vintage, Apple says that it will no longer service the hardware, except in limited circumstances, such as when it was purchased in Turkey or California.

Apple writes:

Apple has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. All Apple Retail Stores and the Canadian, European, Latin American, and Asia-Pacific operating regions follow the U.S. product list, but make no distinction between vintage and obsolete. When applied to Apple Retail Stores and these operating regions, products on the U.S. vintage list (all models) are considered obsolete.

