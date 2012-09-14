Apple Discontinues The iPhone 3GS

Photo: Apple

Apple will discontinue the iPhone 3GS over the coming weeks when stock runs out, it told tech blog Pocket-lint.The iPhone family will then be all about the 4, 4S, and the 5.



We’ll be sorry to see it go.

As late as last fall, Apple was selling more 3GS units than any individual Android smartphone. That’s because the 3GS was sold for free in markets where carriers offer subsidies, like the U.S., and cheaply elsewhere, where customers are more price-sensitive.

The iPhone 4 now takes that position as the entry-level iPhone.

