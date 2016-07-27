This is the first rumour we've seen about the 2018 iPhone, and it's a real doozy

A fresh leak from DigiTimes, first spotted by 9to5Mac, claims Apple’s iPhone coming in 2018 will come with an eye scanner.

It’s still not clear what an eye scanner could be for, but DigiTimes suggests that eye scanners on mobile devices could be used for “biometric recognition,” like the iPhone’s fingerprint sensor. That means it could use your iris to unlock your phone and any functions that need a password.

DigiTimes’ report is a little sketchy, as there’s no indication of where the information came from apart from DigiTimes’ own “industry sources.” The report does note that Chinese tech companies have been developing eye-scanning, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone in 2018 will have an eye scanner.

However, it’s not too far from reality, as it’s also rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will have an eye scanner, with rumours suggesting it would also be used for unlocking the device. If the Note 7 has an eye scanner, so could the iPhone.

Apart from the eye scanner, we haven’t heard any other rumours about the 2018 iPhone — it is, after all, at least two years away from release. Normally we’d presume it would be called the iPhone 8s, but recent rumours suggesting Apple will shake up the iPhone’s release cycle puts that nomenclature tradition into question.

Remember, leaks and rumours about any unreleased iPhone don’t confirm anything. We’ll only know for sure whether or not these rumours are true when Apple releases these iPhones.

