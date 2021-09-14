Search

LIVE: Apple’s September event, where it’s expected to unveil the next iPhone, is live right now!

Ben Gilbert
Apple Event 2021: California Streaming
The logo for ‘s September 14 ‘California Streaming’ event, where is expected to unveil this year’s iPhone. Apple
  • Apple’s annual September event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET today.
  • This year’s theme, according to Apple, is “California Streaming.”
  • The iPhone 13 is expected to be revealed, and it may not be the only Apple product getting an update.
Rather than beginning with the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook started the presentation with the debut of the latest iPad: The new iPad starts at $US329 ($AU446) and is expected to ship to customers starting next week.
Apple CEO Tim Cook during the 'California Streaming' iPhone announcement event on September 14, 2021.
CEO Tim Cook during the 'California Streaming' iPhone announcement event on September 14, 2021. Apple
The first new product Apple debuted on Tuesday was an update to its long-running tablet, the iPad. 

The latest version of the iPad comes with a more powerful chip, the “A13 Bionic,” boasting 20% stronger performance, and an upgraded 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. It’s also getting a storage boost, with the base model coming with 64 GB.

Apple’s latest iPad starts at $US329 ($AU446), comes in two colors (“space gray” and silver), and it’s expected to start shipping to customers next week. It’s available for pre-order on Tuesday, Apple said.

What we expect from the event: The iPhone 13 in several different versions, and potential updates to Apple’s Watch line.
Apple iPhone 12 Event October
Last year’s iPhone, the iPhone 12. Apple
With each new year, there are some pretty standard expectations to have about a new iPhone: It’s likely to have an upgraded chip powering it, and a slightly better camera than last year’s models. 

If history is any indication, the new iPhone models will feature the A15 Bionic chip just like last year’s featured the A14 Bionic chip. What that means for actual performance or additional functionality remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be touted as Apple’s fastest ever mobile processor.

The biggest new feature that could come in this year’s model is a critical safety feature: satellite connectivity for emergency situations.

The functionality would give iPhone users the ability to “send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported.

The longshot — that may or may not have been teased in an episode of Apple-produced streaming TV show “Ted Lasso — is that Apple is removing the “notch” at the top of the iPhone that houses the front-facing camera. On a late August episode, Apple superfans spotted what looks to be an iPhone with no notch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who usually hosts the iPhone presentation, tweeted on Tuesday morning that he’s “somewhere a little different this time.” That “somewhere different” appears to be Joshua Tree National Park.
Joshua tree
A Joshua tree stands at Joshua Tree National Park on January 4, 2019 in Joshua Tree National Park, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images
After building the massive headquarters it calls Apple Park, it’s no surprise that Apple usually holds its big iPhone presentation there: The building is stunning and has its own theater for exactly these type of events. 

Though Apple’s invite to the event said it would be broadcast from Apple Park, it sounds like at least part of it will take place elsewhere in California. 

“Good morning from somewhere a little different this time,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon.”

Apple’s “California Streaming” event starts at 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on a variety of different devices and platforms.
Tim Cook Apple CEO iPhone 12 October event
CEO Tim Cook at ‘s Cupertino, California headquarters during a previous live presentation. Apple
Whether you want to watch the presentation on a smartphone, a tablet, a computer, or a TV, Apple has you covered. The “California Streaming” event is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed everywhere from Apple.com to Apple TV to YouTube.

We’ve got a full rundown of how to watch it, or you can watch the stream here:

Of note: The YouTube stream tends to lag slightly behind the stream on Apple’s own website.

