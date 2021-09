LIVE: Apple’s September event, where it’s expected to unveil the next iPhone, is live right now!

What we expect from the event: The iPhone 13 in several different versions, and potential updates to Apple’s Watch line.

With each new year, there are some pretty standard expectations to have about a new iPhone : It’s likely to have an upgraded chip powering it, and a slightly better camera than last year’s models.

If history is any indication, the new iPhone models will feature the A15 Bionic chip just like last year’s featured the A14 Bionic chip. What that means for actual performance or additional functionality remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be touted as Apple’s fastest ever mobile processor.

The biggest new feature that could come in this year’s model is a critical safety feature: satellite connectivity for emergency situations.

The functionality would give iPhone users the ability to “send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported.

The longshot — that may or may not have been teased in an episode of Apple-produced streaming TV show “Ted Lasso — is that Apple is removing the “notch” at the top of the iPhone that houses the front-facing camera. On a late August episode, Apple superfans spotted what looks to be an iPhone with no notch.

