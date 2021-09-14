LIVE: Apple’s September event, where it’s expected to unveil the next iPhone, is live right now!

- Apple’s annual September event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET today.
- This year’s theme, according to Apple, is “California Streaming.”
- The iPhone 13 is expected to be revealed, and it may not be the only Apple product getting an update.
The latest version of the iPad comes with a more powerful chip, the “A13 Bionic,” boasting 20% stronger performance, and an upgraded 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. It’s also getting a storage boost, with the base model coming with 64 GB.
Apple’s latest iPad starts at $US329 ($AU446), comes in two colors (“space gray” and silver), and it’s expected to start shipping to customers next week. It’s available for pre-order on Tuesday, Apple said.
If history is any indication, the new iPhone models will feature the A15 Bionic chip just like last year’s featured the A14 Bionic chip. What that means for actual performance or additional functionality remains to be seen, but it’s likely to be touted as Apple’s fastest ever mobile processor.
The biggest new feature that could come in this year’s model is a critical safety feature: satellite connectivity for emergency situations.
The functionality would give iPhone users the ability to “send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported.
The longshot — that may or may not have been teased in an episode of Apple-produced streaming TV show “Ted Lasso — is that Apple is removing the “notch” at the top of the iPhone that houses the front-facing camera. On a late August episode, Apple superfans spotted what looks to be an iPhone with no notch.
Though Apple’s invite to the event said it would be broadcast from Apple Park, it sounds like at least part of it will take place elsewhere in California.
“Good morning from somewhere a little different this time,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon.”
We've got a full rundown of how to watch it, or you can watch the stream here:
Of note: The YouTube stream tends to lag slightly behind the stream on Apple’s own website.