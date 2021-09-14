LIVE: Apple’s September event, where it’s expected to unveil the next iPhone, is live right now!

Rather than beginning with the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook started the presentation with the debut of the latest iPad: The new iPad starts at $US329 ($AU446) and is expected to ship to customers starting next week.

The first new product Apple debuted on Tuesday was an update to its long-running tablet, the iPad.

The latest version of the iPad comes with a more powerful chip, the “A13 Bionic,” boasting 20% stronger performance, and an upgraded 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. It’s also getting a storage boost, with the base model coming with 64 GB.

Apple’s latest iPad starts at $US329 ($AU446), comes in two colors (“space gray” and silver), and it’s expected to start shipping to customers next week. It’s available for pre-order on Tuesday, Apple said.