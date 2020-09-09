Apple will hold its big annual launch event on September 15, where it may unveil new Apple Watches, iPhones, and more

Apple is expected to announce new products like an updated Apple Watch and iPad Air this month at a virtual event on September 15.

Apple typically announces new iPhones at its September events, but the new models are likely to be delayed this year.

Apple may instead announce its anticipated iPhone 12 in October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The so-called iPhone 12 will be Apple’s first smartphone to support 5G.

Apple just announced that it will hold a virtual event on September 15, where its highly expected to unveil new products like an updated Apple Watch and iPad among other new products.

The event website doesn’t offer many details about what the event will entail, other than to say it will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will take place at Apple Park.

Apple typically unveils new iPhone models at its annual September event, resulting in much speculation that the iPhone 12 will be the main announcement at this month’s launch.

But Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record when it comes to reporting on unannounced Apple products, said he expects a new Apple Watch and a new iPad to be unveiled at the event. Announcements about a new iPhone likely won’t come until October, he said.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

Apple may launch two new Apple Watch models this year, Bloomberg previously reported: one model to succeed the Apple Watch Series 5 and another to replace the cheaper Series 3. The outlet also reported that Apple is planning to launch a new iPad Air with thinner bezels like those found on the iPad Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 12, meanwhile, is expected to be its first smartphone with 5G connectivity, coming after Android device makers like Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus have launched 5G phones throughout 2019 and 2020.

Apple’s iPhone 12 will reportedly come in four variants: two models to succeed the iPhone 11 and two that will replace the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All four versions will reportedly featured OLED screens, which offer deeper blacks and richer contrast compared the iPhone 11’s LCD panel.

The iPhone 11 sequels are expected to come in two sizes, 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches, while the expected iPhone 12 Pro is rumoured to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options. The larger high-end model is also expected to come with the same Lidar sensor as the latest iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg.

Apple said on its most recent earnings call that it expects supply of its next iPhone to arrive a few weeks later than usual compared to last year’s launch.

In addition to launching new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and an updated iPad Air, Apple reportedly has a smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker and its first pair of over-ear headphones in its pipeline, Bloomberg reports.

The September 15 announcement marks the second major event that Apple has had to hold virtually in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic. In late June, it held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference digitally for the first time in its 31 years.

