Apple may hold a big event this month to unveil the iPhone 12, new Apple Watches, and more. Here's everything we're expecting to see.

Apple typically holds an event to introduce its new iPhones and make other announcements every September.

This year, we’re expecting to see the company’s first 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12, as well as new Apple Watches, a new iPad Air, and more.

Apple will also likely announce when its new major software updates like iOS 14 and watchOS 7 are launching.

For tech fans, September has become synonymous with Apple’s new iPhone launch. And if history repeats itself as it has for the past seven years, we’ll be getting a look at what’s next for the iPhone this month.

Apple has not yet made any announcements regarding upcoming events or future products, but the tech giant has released a new iPhone every September since 2012. This year is different than previous launches, however, because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted business for Apple and the rest of the world.

Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer and senior vice president, said on the company’s most recent earnings call that it expects supply of its next iPhone to arrive a few weeks later than last year’s models.

But the firm still believes there’s a strong demand for iPhones despite the economic uncertainty stemming from the virus. Apple is reportedly ordering at least 75 million units of its new iPhones from suppliers, according to Bloomberg, indicating that sales expectations are the same as last year.

The new iPhone is expected to represent a notable overhaul, bringing 5G connectivity, a fresh design, new size options, and better performance, according to reports and rumours.

Apple is also said to be working on a bevy of other new products, some of which may also debut this month should it hold its annual September event.

Here’s a closer look at everything we’re expecting to see.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 11 lineup

The star of the show is expected to be Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup. The company is expected to launch four new models this fall, according to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

All four models are expected to support 5G connectivity and will feature OLED screens, which will offer deeper black tones and better contrast (OLED displays are only currently available on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max).

Two of the phones are expected to be sequels to the cheaper iPhone 11, while the other two will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The two less expensive models will reportedly come in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch size options, while the pricier ones are said to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants.

The larger iPhone 12 Pro will come with the same LiDAR sensor for enabling better augmented reality performance as the iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg. That report also said the regular iPhones are expected to ship sooner than the Pro models.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and a new cheaper Apple Watch

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple typically introduces new Apple Watch models alongside the new iPhone every September, so there’s a chance we’ll see new watch models this month, too.

The next Apple Watch, likely to be called the Apple Watch Series 6, is said to offer the ability to measure blood-oxygen levels, according to 9to5Mac. Since Apple just brought native sleep tracking to the Apple Watch through its watchOS 7 software update, there’s a chance the new model could come with more advanced sleep-oriented capabilities and better battery life.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reports that Apple will also release a new low-cost Apple Watch alongside the Series 6 to replace the Series 3.

A smaller, cheaper new HomePod

AP

Apple made its first big push to compete against smart speakers from Amazon and Google with the HomePod in 2017. That device failed to gain as much traction as those rival products, but now Apple is said to be coming back with a new smaller HomePod at a cheaper price, according to Bloomberg.

Apple’s first over-ear headphones

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple is also planning to release its first self-branded pair of over-ear headphones as part of its fall product launch, according to Bloomberg. It’s not the first time we’ve heard that Apple is working on such a product; Bloomberg also published a report in April detailing some of the headphones’ features.

The new over-ear headphones are expected to come in two variants, a premium version and a fitness-oriented model with more breathable fabrics. The headphones would also be designed to be customised by the user, the report says.

Kuo also previously reported that Apple is working on a pair of over-ear headphones, but he initially predicted that they were slated to launch in early 2020, according to MacRumors.

Launching a pair of high-end headphones would build on the success Apple has seen with its AirPods, which along with the Apple Watch has helped spur notable growth in the company’s wearables division.

A new iPad Air that looks like the iPad Pro

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Apple will also launch a new version of the iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen like the iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg.

This wouldn’t be the first time features from the iPad Pro have trickled down to other models. Apple introduced new iPad Air and iPad mini models that support Apple Pencil last year.

More information about Apple’s new software updates

Apple

Apple typically unveils new software updates for major products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June before debuting them in the fall. If history is any indication, we’ll learn when Apple’s iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur updates will be available to download.

Other rumoured Apple products

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple is also rumoured to have a bunch of other products in the pipeline, but they seem less likely to debut at the company’s fall event.

Apple is reportedly developing a faster new Apple TV, for example, according to 9to5Mac and Bloomberg. But that device may not ship until next year, says Bloomberg.

Apple also said that the first Mac computers to run on its new Apple silicon processor would launch by the end of the year. However, the company doesn’t typically announce new Macs at its September event.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a new product called AirTags, which would be markers that you can stick on belongings like keys or a wallet so that you can easily find them with your iPhone, according to reports from 9to5Mac and MacRumors. A new pair of AirPods is also reportedly in the works, according to Kuo and Bloomberg’s Gurman, but the analyst expects these to launch in 2021.

There’s also a chance Apple could release a new wireless charging mat, according to Kuo, although details are scarce.

