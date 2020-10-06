Apple's iPhone 12 hasn't even launched yet, but analysts are already dropping hints about what to expect from next year's iPhone 13

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 11 lineup

Apple’s 2021 iPhones may come in similar size options as this year’s iPhone 12, according to analyst Ross Young.

The findings shared by Young also suggest that Apple’s ProMotion technology will be available on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Previous reports have suggested this feature would debut on the iPhone 12.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard predictions about the iPhone 13; analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said Apple’s 2021 iPhones could be the first completely wireless models with no ports.

Apple’s anticipated iPhone 12 lineup is expected to arrive this month, but some analysts are already looking ahead to what the tech giant may have planned for next year.

The latest predictions were shared by Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a research firm specializing in data related to display-based products.

Young recently posted some predictions on Twitter about what to expect from the iPhone 13’s display size and camera as well as details surrounding the next iPhone SE. The information is based on research from investment banking firm Mizuho Securities, and some of the details fall in line with findings from Display Supply Chain Consultants, Young wrote.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The findings suggest that Apple’s 2021 iPhones could maintain the same display size as the upcoming iPhone 12. Young’s tweet said the iPhone 13 may come in 5.42-inch and 6.06-inch variants, while the larger iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might be available in 6.06-inch and 6.67-inch sizes.

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro. pic.twitter.com/G9f6cz8dm0 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

That’s very similar to the rumours and reports that have emerged about the iPhone 12. Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to include a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The four iPhone 12 models are also expected to all have OLED screens, which analysts predict next year’s iPhone 13 to have, too.

The most notable observation to come from the data, however, may be a prediction suggesting that Apple’s ProMotion technology â€” an iPad Pro feature that increases the screen’s refresh rate to make scrolling seem faster and smoother â€” could be the biggest development on iPhone 13 Pro. Previous rumours that have surfaced in recent months, such as one report from Everything Apple Pro, indicated that ProMotion would debut on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

The data also indicates Apple could launch another iPhone SE in 2022 that comes with a 6-inch screen and a fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID. Previously, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives has reported that Apple may launch a low-cost version of the iPhone 12 without 5G in early 2021, although he did not mention that this device would be branded as an “SE” model. The iPhone SE is Apple’s budget iPhone; the first model debuted in 2016 and the company just released a new version in April 2020.

Otherwise, the research that Young shared on Twitter suggests the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will both come with triple-lens cameras, a time-of-flight sensor, and Face ID â€” echoing the iPhone 12 Pro rumours that have been circulating â€” while the iPhone 13 could have a dual camera and Face ID.

Although Apple’s iPhone 13 is still likely a year away, it’s not the first time analysts have offered estimates about what to expect. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities that’s well-known for his Apple product predictions, wrote in December 2019 that Apple could launch a completely wireless iPhone in 2021 that lacks a charging port.

Apple’s iPhone 12, which is expected to debut this month according to Bloomberg, is expected to bring major changes like support for 5G, a refreshed design that resembles the iPad Pro, new screen sizes, and faster performance. Apple typically releases its new iPhones in September, but the launch has been slightly delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

