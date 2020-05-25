Apple is expected to release a larger iPhone 12 Pro later this year — here's everything we know about Apple's next high-end iPhones so far

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 11 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right)

Apple is expected to release four new iPhones this year, including two models expected to be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While some features will be consistent across all models – like 5G support and OLED displays – others are expected to be exclusive to the Pro phones.

Such features may include a triple-lens camera and refreshed design that resembles the iPad Pro.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s not unusual for Apple to release more than one version of its latest iPhone. But this year’s rumoured iPhone 12 is expected to come in a whopping four different variants, compared to previous years when Apple would launch two or three versions of its newest smartphone.

Two of those models are expected to be successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If the reports and rumours so far are to be believed, Apple’s next “Pro” iPhone will have a triple-lens camera like last year’s models, a Lidar scanner like the new iPad Pro, and a refreshed design among other changes.

All of Apple’s new iPhones, including the non-Pro models, are expected to come with support for 5G networks and OLED screens instead of LCD displays.

OLED screens are typically only found on Apple’s more expensive iPhones and generally offer deeper blacks and better contrast.

Apple’s next-generation mobile processor, expected to be called the A14 Bionic, will also likely be present across the lineup. Apple is expected to debut its new smartphones in the fall, although there’s a chance that some models could debut later than usual because of the coronavirus’ economic fallout.

Here’s a look at what we know about the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max so far based on the latest rumours and reports.

They will come with slightly larger screens compared to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 11 Pro Max, left, and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple is said to be bumping up the screen sizes of its pro-grade iPhones in 2020, according to Kuo as 9to5Mac has reported.

One model will reportedly come in a 6.1-inch size, while a larger version is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen. Bloomberg similarly reported that the most expensive new iPhone will come with a screen that’s slightly larger than that of the current 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly come with a Lidar sensor like the iPad Pro.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The iPad Pro’s camera and Lidar sensor

One of the standout features of the iPhone 12 Pro compared to the standard model is expected to be its Lidar sensor, according to Bloomberg. That sensor, which is already present on the 2020 iPad Pro, is geared toward improving performance in augmented reality apps. It measures the distance between objects by measuring how long it takes for light to reach a subject and reflect back.

It will also reportedly have a triple-camera setup.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 11 Pro’s triple camera

Apple will continue to outfit its high-end smartphones with a triple-lens camera, according to reports from Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

That would indicate that Apple is taking a similar strategy in 2020 as it did with last year’s iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which come with a triple lens camera that includes wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses.

The cheaper models are expected to come with only two cameras, much like the iPhone 11.

It may have a screen like the iPad Pro’s, with a higher refresh rate and smoother scrolling.

AP Images An Apple Pencil being used on the iPad Pro

Apple may borrow another characteristic from the iPad Pro: ProMotion, the feature that lets the iPad Pro’s refresh rate increase up to 120Hz for smoother, faster scrolling.

That’s according to the YouTube channel Everything Apple Pro, which reports that the iPhone 12 Pro would be getting the feature.

The high refresh rate would put Apple’s high-end iPhones on par with competing Android phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has a screen with a higher refresh rate.

In fact, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a lot in common with the iPad Pro.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images The iPad Pro

The iPad Pro seems to be paving the way for Apple’s next high-end iPhone, if the rumours and reports are to be believed. In addition to getting the iPad Pro’s Lidar sensor and ProMotion feature, it may also get a refreshed design with flat, stainless steel edges similar to that of the iPad Pro, Bloomberg says.

It’s unclear if all models will get this redesign or just the Pro models, but the report says the new look will be coming to “at least” the Pro models.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.