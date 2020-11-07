Apple just opened preorders for the new iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod Mini

Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 12 lineup during a virtual event on October 13.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $US1,099 and the iPhone 12 Mini costs $US699, both available for preorder today.

The HomePod Mini is also available for preorder starting at $US99.

Apple is now accepting preorders for three products announced at the October virtual event: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod Mini.

Both iPhones are part of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 lineup, which encompasses four models. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive of the new lineup, starting at $US1,099, with the largest ever iPhone display, plus the same high-end camera and four colour options as the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Mini is the “smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G phone on the market,” according to Apple. It has a 5.4-inch OLED display, the new A14 bionic chip, and the same squared-off design as the iPhone 12. It also comes in the same five colours as the standard iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will ship on November 13. Preorder them here.

Apple

The HomePod Mini smart speaker is the other new Apple release available for preorder today. The followup to 2017’s HomePod will cost $US99 and ship on November 16.

The new HomePod Mini is smaller and rounder than the original, at only 3.3 inches tall, and comes in space grey and white. Apple is touting the speaker’s 360-degree sound and compatibility with more music services that its predecessor. It also has a new intercom feature that lets users send messages to other devices in the house.

Preorder the HomePod Mini here.

