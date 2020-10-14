The iPhone 12 Pro is available in 4 colours — here's how to decide

Apple

At Tuesday’s iPhone event, Apple announced new phones, the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 starts at $US799. The Pro models start at $US999.

The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come in the same four colours, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini have their own set of five colour options.

On Tuesday, Apple released four new phones, the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 12 will start at $US799. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available October 23, and the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini will be available November 13.

The iPhone 12 comes in five colours: black, blue, green, red, and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come in blue, gold, graphite, and silver. This information leaked shortly before Apple’s event.

Some analysts have predicted that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup could be one of the company’s most important launches in years. This cycle finally includes 5G support, plus new sizes and lower costs, and experts are predicting many owners of older models will take the leap the year and upgrade.

Here are all the new colours to choose from for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Graphite is a classic, understated choice, and the closest the iPhone 12 comes to black.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple has never offered the iPhone in this exact dark blue shade before.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Dark blue is grown-up and fairly neutral, like graphite.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Some past iPhones have come in lighter blues, but this one is more toned down.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

The gold iPhone 12 is the flashiest option among the new phones.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

The metallic shade is still neutral, but a bit more fun and youthful than the darker, more muted options.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Note that it is a true gold, not rose gold like some past iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.iPhone 12 Pro.

Finally, the silver iPhone 12 Pro is so light it could almost be mistaken for white, with just a hint of metallic colouring.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

