Apple could launch the iPhone 12 in 4 different versions — including one model that's smaller and even cheaper than the iPhone 11

Apple’s entry level iPhone 12 may be priced at $US650, according to gadget leaker Jon Prosser.

The iPhone 12 may come in four different versions, including a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a 6.7-inch iPhone.

The leaks are similar to details those reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his Apple predictions.

All new iPhones are expected to come with 5G support and OLED screens.

Apple is planning another major shakeup to its iPhone lineup later this year, if the latest report from YouTube personality and gadget leaker Jon Prosser turns out to be accurate.

Lining up with other previous leaks, Prosser says the rumoured iPhone 12 will come in four different variants: a 5.4-inch version that would cost $US650, a 6.1-inch version priced at $US750, another 6.1-inch version that would cost $US1,000, and a 6.7-inch phone priced at $US1,100. That would mark a departure from Apple’s current approach, considering it’s launched new iPhones in three different versions in recent years.

The devices priced at $US650 and $US750 appear to be new versions of the iPhone 11, as they’re expected to come with two cameras instead of three like the pricier models, says Prosser. The pricier two will have a triple camera arrangement and Lidar sensors like the new iPad Pro, suggesting these phones may be the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

All new iPhone models are expected to come with 5G connectivity and OLED displays, which offer better contrast, true black tones, and bolder colours than LCD displays. This is significant because OLED screens are usually only found on Apple’s more expensive iPhones, like the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

If Prosser’s report turns out to be accurate, that would mean the entry-level version of Apple’s next flagship iPhone will be even cheaper than the $US700 iPhone 11. But it’s also worth noting that this rumoured $US650 iPhone is said to be smaller than the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch screen. Based on Prosser’s leaks, it sounds like the version of the iPhone 12 that comes with a 6.1-inch screen will actually be slightly more expensive than the iPhone 11 at $US750.

The leaks sound very similar to previous reports we’ve heard about Apple’s forthcoming iPhones. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his Apple product leaks, also said back in December that the iPhone 12 could come in the four variants that Prosser described, as 9to5Mac reported. Prosser’s leaks, however, provide more insight about how much the phones might cost.

Prosser, who runs the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, has been correct about upcoming smartphone launches in the past. He accurately reported that Apple would announce the iPhone SE on April 15, and leaked the pricing of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup before the phones were announced.

Apple typically announces its new iPhones in early September and releases them shortly thereafter, but some reports have suggested this year’s devices could be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

