Apple just announced 4 new iPhones — take a look at the new lineup of 5G-enabled devices, including the $700 iPhone 12 mini

Apple

At Tuesday’s iPhone event, Apple announced the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 starts at $US799. The Pro models start at $US999.

They’re the first line of iPhones with 5G, and will be available beginning in late October and mid November.

Apple just released four new iPhones, its first ever line of 5G phones. The iPhone 12 comes in four versions: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new phones come in different colours, and offer improvements on last year’s lineup, including improved cameras, better screen contrast, and more.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will become available on October 23, with preorders starting on Friday. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will launch on November 13, with preorders starting on November 6.

Take a look at some of the first photos released by Apple showing off the new iPhones.

Apple is selling four versions of the iPhone 12 in different sizes and features.

Apple iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini have all the same capabilities. The only difference is the screen size, making this a great year for people with small hands or small pockets.

Apple iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inch display, compared to the iPhone 12 Mini’s 5.4 inch screen.

Apple iPhone 12.

As usual, the less expensive models come in brighter and more varied colours.

Apple iPhone 12.

Black is always a solid option, though.

Apple iPhone 12.

Beyond colour, photos also show the new ‘Ceramic Shield’ glass the phones will come with.

Apple iPhone 12.

Apple says the new glass will quadruple drop performance, protecting iPhones better when they are inevitably dropped.

Apple iPhone 12.

The iPhones now have flatter, smoother edges, too.

Apple New iPhone.

Apple says the new screen offers improved contrast and darker black tones.

Apple New iPhone.

It’s called Super Retina XDR display, and Apple says it’s an improvement over the LCD screen on the iPhone 11.

Apple New iPhone.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both have dual cameras.

Apple New iPhone.

Photos of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are equally impressive.

Apple New iPhone.

Both Pro models have three cameras with a wide lens, ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens.

Apple New iPhone.

They can also record video in Dolby Vision HDR.

Apple New iPhone.

They will also have the same improved screen quality as the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

Apple New iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.