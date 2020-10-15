The 8 most important features of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup, from 5G to new designs

Apple

Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup on Tuesday, which includes four brand new iPhones.

The addition of 5G connectivity was the highlight of the announcement, but the new iPhones also come with a slew of other noteworthy changes.

The iPhones have a new design with flat edges, refreshed size options, and cameras that are better at seeing in the dark.

Here’s a closer look at the most important changes.

Apple finally took the wraps off its iPhone 12 lineup on Tuesday, revealing four new smartphones that come with a slew of updates ranging from new designs to improved camera quality.

The biggest update, however, is the introduction of 5G technology, a feature that will be critical for the iPhone’s future as carriers develop their next-generation wireless networks over the coming months and years.

“Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the keynote.

Apple introduced the $US700 iPhone 12 Mini, $US800 iPhone 12, $US1,000 iPhone 12 Pro, and $US1,100 iPhone 12 Pro Max on Tuesday. The Pro models have an additional zoom lens, a LiDAR scanner for better performance in augmented reality apps and autofocus when taking photos, brighter screens, and more storage at the base level.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest changes Apple is introducing with its latest iPhones.

Support for 5G networks

Apple

The biggest update coming to the iPhone is support for 5G, the next-generation wireless standard. Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will be compatible with millimetre wave 5G in the United States, the higher frequency version of the network that should enable dramatically faster speeds.

Most carriers, however, are still in the process of building out these networks. Both AT&T and Verizon, for example, only offer their super-fast 5G networks in small parts of select cities across the US. So while major carriers do technically offer nationwide 5G coverage, the difference in speed compared to LTE likely won’t be noticeably for some time.

That said, introducing 5G to the iPhone 12 makes it so that when faster 5G networks are widespread, the iPhone 12 will be able to support it.

New size options and a refreshed design

Apple iPhone 12

Apple didn’t update the iPhone’s design much between the iPhone XS and iPhone 11, other than adding new colour options, finishes, and a different camera module.

But the iPhone 12 is getting a more dramatic redesign compared to its predecessors. As rumours had indicated before Apple’s unveil, the iPhone 12 now has flat steel edges much like those found on the older iPhone 5.

Compared to the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% lighter despite having the same 6.1-inch screen, according to Apple.

In addition to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is also bringing new size options to its lineup. This includes the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, which is the smallest iPhone that Apple has offered in years other than the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. The Pro Max is also available in a bigger 6.7-inch size option.

The new phones give Apple’s new iPhone family more flexibility at a time when smaller-sized phones have become increasingly rare. The bump up to a 6.7-inch screen on the Pro Max model also helps keep the newest iPhone competitive with phones from Samsung and other rivals that have grown in size in recent years.

All told, the design changes, new colour options, and refreshed screen size should make the iPhone 12 feel like more of a dramatic change than in years past for those who plan to upgrade.

Ceramic Shield protection for better durability

Apple iPhone 12

Americans spent $US3.4 billion to fix their smartphone screens in 2017, according to a SquareTrade study reported by MarketWatch. Now, Apple says it has remedy that should make its latest lineup more durable.

Apple is introducing a new Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max that it says should quadruple the devices’ drop resistance. The protection stems from a new high temperature crystallization step in the screen’s development process, the company says.

Compatibility with new MagSafe accessories

Apple

One of the few surprises at Apple’s event was the unveiling of two new MagSafe chargers: one for the iPhone, and another meant to charge the iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

The chargers feature magnets that help the device snap seamlessly onto the back of the iPhone so that users don’t have to fumble with placing them in the correct spot as they would on a standard wireless charger.

It’s not just chargers; Apple is also launching cases and wallets designed to snap right onto the back of the iPhone as well. Third-party accessories makers will be able to create add-ons that leverage the MagSafe technology too.

Night mode that now works on the ultra wide-angle camera and selfie camera

Apple

Apple introduced Night Mode to the iPhone 11 last year, and now it’s taking that feature one step further with the iPhone 12.

Night mode now works on the ultra-wide angle camera, the lens that allows you to capture a broader field-of-view than the standard lens, as well as the front-facing camera on all models of the iPhone 12.

A LiDAR sensor for faster autofocus and Night Mode portraits

Apple

Those who opt for the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be able to take advantage of Apple’s LiDAR sensor, which measures depth by detecting how long it takes for light to reflect back from an object.

Apple initially pitched LiDAR as being helpful for augmented reality applications when it introduced it on the iPad Pro earlier this year.

But on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, Apple is also touting how the sensor can improve everyday photography. The additional depth sensor makes it possible for the Pro-level iPhones to take Portrait Mode images in Night Mode and autofocus on subjects more quickly.

No power adaptor or headphones in the box

Apple

If you’re planning on buying the iPhone 12, don’t expect to find a pair of EarPods or a power adaptor in the box. By omitting these items, Apple is making an effort to create more sustainable packaging for the iPhone.

In terms of the materials it would conserve, Apple executive Lisa Jackson said during the event that it would be like removing 450,000 cars from the road per year.

Apple is selling its wired EarPods and USB power adapters for $US10 less to accommodate, at $US19 each.

The A14 Bionic processor

Apple

As is usually the case, Apple’s latest iPhones are powered by the company’s newest processors. Apple claims that this year’s A14 Bionic chip should offer an 80% increase in performance and is 50% more powerful than competing smartphone chips.

It’s unclear how much of a difference you’ll notice compared to a recent phone like the iPhone 11. But those upgrading from ageing models that are around three years old or more will likely notice a significant speed boost.

Overall, the new iPhones seem like worthwhile option for those who are looking to upgrade from a device like the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7. If you have one of those models, you’ve been missing out on new features like Face ID, an edge-to-edge screen, and dual cameras. The addition of 5G alone doesn’t seem like reason to upgrade, but it will future-proof your phone to ensure that it says relevant once 5G becomes widespread.

