Photos of the iPhone 12 and a new HomePod speaker may have just leaked ahead of Apple's big event

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 lineup and a new HomePod speaker at its event on Tuesday.

But hours before the event, the leaker Evan Blass published what he said were images of the new iPhones and HomePod.

The images line up with previous leaks about the colour choices for the iPhone 12.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup at an event on Tuesday, but the device’s design and colour options may have leaked just hours before the official debut.

Evan Blass, who has a track record of publishing accurate leaks about unreleased tech gadgets, posted photos of what he said were the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a new HomePod mini speaker.

The images line up with previous leaks about the phones, such as that the iPhone 12 will have a dual camera setup while the iPhone 12 Pro will have a triple-lens camera like the iPhone 11 Pro.

According to Blass, the iPhone 12 will come in black, blue, green, red, and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro will come in blue, gold, graphite, and silver. That lines up with details recently published by a leaker known as Kang.

Blass also posted images of what appears to be a shorter, rounder HomePod smart speaker in space-grey and white colour options.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple was working on a smaller and cheaper version of the HomePod.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Blass has previously published accurate leaks about tech products before they officially launched. For example, he recently published renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition before it debuted.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be one of Apple’s biggest product launches in years, kicking off what some analysts expect will be a major upgrade cycle for the tech giant. It’s widely expected to be Apple’s first smartphone lineup to support 5G; major device-makers like Samsung, Google, and Huawei have all launched 5G devices.

The combination of the devices’ 5G support, new size options, and relatively affordable pricing and the notion that many active iPhones are getting older could result in a “supercycle” of upgrades, the Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

“It’s almost the perfect storm of demand for Apple, which is really why it’s a supercycle,” Ives told Business Insider.

Apple’s event starts at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). The company typically reveals its new iPhones in September, but the launch was delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

