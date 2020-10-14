The new iPhone 12 is available in 5 colours — here's how to decide

Apple

At Tuesday’s iPhone event, Apple announced new phones, the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 starts at A$1,199. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,699.

The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come in the same four colours, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini have their own set of five colour options.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Apple released four new phones, the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be launching on November 13, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will become available on October 23 in Australia.

The iPhone 12 comes in five colours: black, blue, green, red, and white. This information leaked shortly before Apple’s event.

Some analysts have predicted that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup could be one of the company’s most important launches in years. This cycle finally includes 5G support, plus new sizes and lower costs, and experts are predicting many owners of older models will take the leap the year and upgrade.

Here are all the new colours to choose from for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Black is the most classic iPhone colour, an easy default choice that goes with anything.

Apple iPhone 12.

Apple has sold a black version of nearly every iPhone it’s ever made, and it’s not likely to feel old or tired after a few months.

Apple iPhone 12.

The blue iPhone 12 is a darker blue, but not the near-black of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12.

Blue is a solid, classic option that’s different enough to be interesting.

Apple iPhone 12.

As usual, red is the boldest iPhone colour available.

Apple iPhone 12.

It isn’t neon, but it is eye-catching.

Apple iPhone 12.

Green is pastel and understated, a bit lighter than the minty green of last year.

Apple iPhone 12.

The light colour might show scuffs easily, but a clear case is a perfect way to show off the hue.

Apple iPhone 12.

Finally, white is right up there with black as a classic iPhone colour.

Apple iPhone 12

White is light, clean, and feels very in line with Apple’s minimalist, design-y aesthetic.

Apple iPhone 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.