Apple's iPhone 12 livestream was absent from Chinese video platforms, who reportedly cancelled coverage without explanation

Apple’s livestream of its iPhone 12 launch event on Tuesday was not available to watch on top Chinese social media platforms.

Tencent Video, iQiyi, Bilibili, and Weibo didn’t stream the event.

Bloomberg reported that the platforms cancelled coverage without explanation.

The event garnered massive interest in China, Apple’s second-largest market by revenue, and the iPhone 12 was the top topic on Weibo.

Bloomberg reporter Yuan Gao said in a tweet that the platforms usually hire translators and commentators to ensure the event is covered late into the night.

Just to be sure, this is the 1st time for Chinese platforms to collectively cancel the new iPhone livecast since they began to do so years back. I vividly remember they hire simultaneous translators and commentators in order to get maximum attraction in midnight. No more. https://t.co/jwDWtWLxiB — Gao Yuan (@GaoYuan86) October 14, 2020

In an analyst note, financial services and investment firm Wedbush said the news “speaks to the ongoing ‘cold tech war’ tensions between the US and China.”

It estimated that around 20% of iPhone upgrades in the coming year will come from China.

Representatives of Tencent Holdings, iQiyi, Weibo, and Bilibili didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comments.

During the event, Apple revealed four new 5G phones, starting at $US699.

