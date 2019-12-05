A security expert found that Apple's latest iPhone can still track your location data, even if you toggle it off for every app

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Apple released the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in September.

Apple acknowledged that the iPhone 11 Pro can still collect location data when users tell it not to.

Location data can be turned off, but when location services are allowed but toggled off for every individual app and service, Apple will collect the data.

Security expert Brian Krebs first noticed this discrepancy, and others have had similar experiences.

Privacy is key to Apple’s marketing strategy, but your data on Apple devices may not be quite as private as you think.

On Tuesday, security expert Brian Krebs pointed out that the iPhone 11 Pro periodically collects location data even when individual apps and services are told not to. While this seems to fit with Apple’s privacy policy, Krebs and others pointed out that it is somewhat misleading based on Apple’s emphasis on privacy.

Here’s what Apple’s policy says:

“If Location Services is on, your iPhone will periodically send the geo-tagged locations of nearby Wi-Fi hotspots and cell towers (where supported by a device) in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple, to be used for augmenting this crowd-sourced database of Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower locations.”

An Apple spokesperson responded to Krebs, saying that this was “expected behaviour” and that the company doesn’t see any “security implications.” Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Location services can still be totally disabled by toggling off the button in your iPhone’s settings. The issue arises when location services are on, but each individual app’s location services are turned off.

Some iPhone owners may find this misleading, based on Apple’s apparent commitment to privacy. Recent ads for the company refer to all the private information held on a phone, and end by saying “Privacy. That’s iPhone.” On Apple’s privacy page, the company goes even further, describing privacy as a “fundamental human right” and “core value.” The company states: “We design Apple products to protect your privacy and give you control over your information. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.”

