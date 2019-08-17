Here's what Business Insider readers have to say about the iPhone 11, Apple's next smartphone expected to arrive in September

YouTube/Unbox Therapy A dummy model of what the iPhone 11 might look like.

Apple is expected to announce a new line of smartphones in September.

Thanks to months of reports, leaks, renderings, and machine-milled dummy models, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple’s new iPhone lineup, which may be called “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Based on what we’ve shared, we asked Business Insider readers to tell us what they think, and if they plan on upgrading to the latest phone. Their responses are highlighted below.

We’re coming up on the end of August, which can only mean one thing: New iPhones are almost here.

Apple typically holds in an event in early to mid-September to announce its new iPhones. This year, we’re expecting an “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

The iPhone 11 is said to be the follow-up to the iPhone XR, which started at $US750. The two “Pro” models would be the successors to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which started at $US1,000 and $US1,100, respectively.

We’ve had a pretty good idea of what the 2019 iPhones would look like since January, when prolific gadgets leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer shared the first renderings of the iPhone 11 based on rumours and leaked schematics on Twitter. In July, machine-milled dummy models of what the iPhones will likely look and feel like made the rounds with a handful of prominent tech YouTubers, including Dave Lee, Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy, and Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee.

Since then, we’ve asked Business Insider readers to email us telling us what they thought of the new iPhones, and if they planned on buying any of the iPhone 11 models expected to be announced this year. Here’s what they said.

Ali says he has “no intention” of upgrading to the iPhone 11 from his iPhone 6S Plus.

Antonio Villas-Boas The iPhone 6S Plus.

He said his older iPhone is still functioning well, and speed is not yet an issue. He also said he prefers Touch ID to Face ID. He did say, though, that he wishes his phone had an upgraded camera and the ability to have more than one SIM card like the newer iPhone models.

Derrick also owns an iPhone 6S Plus, and says he has “no reason to pay any amount for the 11.”

Robert Galbraith/Reuters The iPhone 6S Plus.

“Other than replacing the battery about six months ago, the 6S Plus does everything I could need to do and it supports iOS 13,” he said.

Grace says she would “love to buy iPhone 11.”

YouTube/MKBHD An iPhone 11 dummy model.

She said she loves to take pictures and videos, and “the design is actually pretty cool.”

Steven says he would really like to upgrade his iPhone 7 to an iPhone 11, but is worried he can “justify the expense.”

YouTube/Dave Lee The iPhone 11 lineup as dummy models, left, compared to the 2018 iPhone lineup.

“Ideally I should have bought an iPhone 8 or X but I refused to pay the price, even on a monthly contract,” he said. Still, he doubts he can rationalize paying around $US1,000 for a new phone.

“I have no doubt I’d benefit from the the improved processor and better battery life, and I would so love better battery life, but not at any cost,” he said. “Realistically, I will probably upgrade to an iPhone 8 or the iPhone XR depending on their contract price after the launch of the iPhone 11. If not, it may finally push me to go to an Android phone, as there always seems to be a good deal to be found with them.”

Dennis says he is “not planning to buy an iPhone 11.”

Andri Koolme/Flickr The iPhone 7 Plus.

“I currently use an iPhone 7 Plus,” he said. “It works great and does what I need it to do.”

Andrew says he is waiting for a more meaningful upgrade, and 5G isn’t expected in an iPhone until 2020 at the earliest.

YouTube/Unbox Therapy The iPhone 11 is expected to have a new camera system, but not 5G.

“There was no reason last year to replace my iPhone 7 Plus, and there’s no reason this year,” he said.

Christopher said he is going to pass on the iPhone 11, because the phones will be “too expensive” and Apple’s “upgrade cycle is not that interesting.”

YouTube/Unbox Therapy The iPhone XS, far left, compared to three iPhone 11 dummy models.

“Afraid I don’t care about upgrading,” he said. “I still have a 6S Plus and have yet to see a reason to upgrade. All the apps I use work just fine. I don’t care about using the iPhone for photography, preferring my Lumix. If I had to get another phone I would likely get an 8 Plus or whatever the big model is.”

Sam said there is one reason he won’t upgrade to the iPhone 11: “5G technology.”

Steven Tweedie Sam is still rocking with an iPhone 6.

“I like my iPhone 6 and will replace it with an iPhone 12 most likely,” he said.

Sahej “doubts” he’s going to upgrade to the iPhone 11.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The iPhone 6S.

“I currently use an iPhone 6S as my daily driver, and it really doesn’t show any signs of slowdown, maybe except in the battery department,” he said. “It’s also getting the iOS 13 update.”

Joseph is ready to upgrade from his iPhone XS to an iPhone 11.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone XS.

He said he’s been having issues with “data reception, reliability, and speed” compared to other phones he’s used, including his old Galaxy S8, and hopes the new hardware for the iPhone 11 will improve the modems in the phone.

“For that alone, I am ready to pay to upgrade,” he said.

Derrick said the “iPhone 11 is not showing me anything spectacular,” and thinks he’s going to go with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus instead.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

“I have my eyes set on the Note 10 Plus, maybe with 5G,” he said. “Now that’s a nice phone. It should keep me content for at least five years.”

Jiten said he’s going to skip the iPhone 11 for one reason: “The backside looks weird.”

YouTube/Unbox Therapy An iPhone 11 dummy model, with its feelings hurt.

Coincidentally, this email was apparently “Sent from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.”

Romella says she’s sticking with her iPhone 6, and is “not excited” for iPhone 11.

Apple

She said she doesn’t like facial recognition, which is used to unlock the phone via Face ID. “Biometrics present a danger that companies can’t help consumers recover from,” she said.

Cliff said he plans on upgrading from his iPhone XS to the iPhone 11.

YouTube/Dave Lee

“My most valued use is taking photos, and I am excited to use the three-lens camera,” he said.

Danny says he “might splurge” for the iPhone 11, since he needs to recharge his iPhone 6 Plus battery more frequently.

Flickr/Omar Jordan Fawahl

He said he might also consider older models once the new iPhones are announced, since those will likely get price drops.

Jenna, who owns an iPhone XS Max, said she’s skipping the iPhone 11 in favour of the 2020 iPhone.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

“I believe that 2020 is the year to go for, with possible 5G and a bigger screen size (6.7 inches), plus the return of Touch ID anywhere on the screen,” she said, citing rumours. “In addition, my current phone holds up quite well.”

Darcy said she will not be upgrading, and is “perfectly happy with my iPhone 8 Plus.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The iPhone 8 Plus.

“I just can’t justify spending that much money for a new phone when my current one does what I need it to do,” she said.

Kevin says he’s upgraded his iPhone “every year without fail, and have never regretted doing so,” so he’s going to get the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

YouTube/Dave Lee The 2019 iPhone lineup, in machine-milled form.

“I use the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program to upgrade, and it makes the yearly purchases completely effortless and painless,” he said. “Since you only have to pay the tax and the first month’s payment up front when upgrading, I never feel any kind of financial impact, so the 4-digit price tags really mean nothing to me.”

Chandan says he’s owned every iPhone since the original, but is considering jumping ship to a Samsung phone instead of the iPhone 11.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones.

He said he’s attracted to Samsung’s AMOLED displays, but also that Samsung plans on selling 5G phones as early as this year. He also said it looks like the iPhone 11 camera module “was designed when Jony Ive was pissed off with Tim Cook.”

Ken says he plans on buying the iPhone 11, even though his iPhone 8 is “an excellent phone.”

Apple The iPhone 8 Plus.

“When phones first came out with cameras, I didn’t buy into it. But now, I am a believer,” he said. “I get so many more great photos now that I would have missed because I didn’t have my camera with me. So, I am quick to adapt to better camera technology in the phone.”

Alistair said he “absolutely will upgrade my iPhone XR” in order to get the rumoured wide-angle camera in the iPhone 11.

Apple

“I will then sell my Galaxy S10e, which I bought for just the wide-angle camera (which is awesome) and sell my iPhone XR – and hopefully make enough from the sale of both to more than pay for the new iPhone,” he said.

Jennifer says she’s still using an iPhone 6S Plus, and “would love a better camera, but not for the price of a newer phone.”

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

“We are a loyal Apple family for computers, devices, and phones. But who can afford to upgrade to a newer phone all of the time?” she said. “My husband and I just cannot in all conscience justify upgrading. We just took advantage of the discounted battery replacement offer. I see no need to upgrade for a while.”

Nate says he “will be upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro 100%.”

YouTube/Dave Lee

“I haven’t skipped an upgrade since 2014,” he said. “I like being on the device playment plan so I can upgrade after having the phone one year.”

Max said he plans to upgrade to the iPhone 11 from his iPhone XS Max.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

“A better camera, faster processor and better battery life helps my construction business,” he said. “I currently have the iPhone XS Max and love it, but newer is always better.”

What do you think of the iPhone 11? Do you plan on upgrading?

YouTube/Dave Lee

Shoot me an email at [email protected] – I’d love to hear from more of you about what you think of Apple’s next iPhone.

