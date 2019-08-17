The date of Apple's big iPhone 11 announcement may have just leaked

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple could hold its annual iPhone announcement on September 10, according to an image in the iOS 13 beta discovered by iHelp BR.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in the first half of September.

This year’s new iPhones are expected to feature a new triple-lens camera and reverse wireless charging.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple may take the wraps off its 2019 iPhone lineup on September 10, according to an image in the developer beta of the firm’s iOS 13 software discovered by iHelp BR.

The image, which is titled “HoldForRelease,” shows the Calendar app on the iOS home screen displaying the date September 10. The visual is said to be one of the sample images of the iPhone’s home screen that’s typically shown during the tutorial process of setting up a new iPhone. When setting up the iPhone XS, for example, the Calendar app on the iPhone home screen was set to the date of September 12, as iHelp BR notes – the same day that Apple held its annual iPhone announcement in 2018.



Read more:

The Apple Card is launching soon – here’s how to automatically apply for one directly from your iPhone



Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Apple typically announces its new smartphones during the first half of September, so the notion that it could hold its iPhone event on the 10th seems plausible. In 2017, it also announced its new iPhones on September 12, and in 2016 it unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on September 7.

This year’s new iPhone, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 11, are expected to come with a triple-lens camera and a new feature that can wirelessly charge other devices, like AirPods or an Apple Watch. As was the case in 2017 and 2018, Apple is rumoured to debut three versions of the new iPhone this year, while the company’s first 5G iPhone is expected to arrive in 2020.

In addition to announcing new iPhones, there’s a chance Apple could debut a new Apple Watch, considering it typically announces a new smartwatch alongside its smartphones in September. Apple may also share more details about its upcoming services, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, which the company is planning to launch in the fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.