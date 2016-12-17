Forget the iPhone 7 -- here are 10 reasons the 2017 iPhone will blow everyone away

It looks like there could be three new iPhones next year, two of which might be the “S” models of the iPhone 7.

We still expect an all-glass premium iPhone without borders or bezels, but it might have a smaller screen than previously expected.

Check out the latest rumours surrounding Apple’s next NEXT iPhone.

