Forget the iPhone 7 -- here are 10 reasons the 2017 iPhone will blow everyone away

It looks like there could be three new iPhones next year, two of which might be the “S” models of the iPhone 7.
We still expect an all-glass premium iPhone without borders or bezels, but it might have a smaller screen than previously expected.
Check out the latest rumours surrounding Apple’s next NEXT iPhone.
A Barclay's report obtained by MacRumors claimed Apple will skip the 'S' model this year, which has historically followed each new phone version, and jump directly from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 8, or possibly '10,' in 2017.
Now, however, it appears we could expect 'S' models of the iPhone 7 next year with updates to the processor and a new red colour option, according to Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo and Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara.
Barclays analysts reported in November that Apple is cooking up two iPhones with bigger screen sizes than the usual 4.7 and 5.5-inch screens on the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
Specifically, the analysts claim the new screens will be 5 inches and 5.8-inches.
With all that said, the report doesn't specify that the new screen sizes are for 'S' models of the iPhone 7 line. However, considering the rumour contains details on two new screen sizes, we could deduct that they're referring to two 'S' models.
A report from Kuo first predicted that Apple will release a third 'high-end' model with a larger 5.8-inch screen compared to the Plus model's 5.5-inch screen.
Yet, more recent reports and rumours claim that the third 'high-end' iPhone will have a smaller 5.1 or 5.2-inch screen that will wrap around the side edges of the device. It sounds like a similar concept as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge's design.
It's said that the 'high-end' model could be more expensive than the usual $650+ price of new iPhone releases.
Since 2017 marks the iPhone's 10th anniversary, it wouldn't be surprising if Apple does something special to mark the anniversary of its most important product.
Rumours that the ultra-premium iPhone 10 will have an all-display front surface first emerged from John Gruber, the plugged-in Apple blogger and podcaster from Daring Fireball.
Gruber claims he has heard insider scuttlebutt that the iPhone 10's front won't have any bezels or borders, and that it will be one large display.
A report from Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who often accurately predicts new Apple products and features, says that the iPhone 10's body will be made of glass. If so, it could have a similar aesthetic as the iPhone 4 and 4s, both of which had a glass back.
A report from Japanese news site Nikkei claims that Apple is, indeed, ditching the metal back design for an all-glass back and metal frame.
Gruber claims the home button, which also houses the fingerprint sensor, will be embedded into the front glass panel, making it invisible.
Gruber's claims line up nicely with rumours posted by tech site i4u that a future iPhone will have an embedded home button.
Recently, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi released new phones with the same technology that Apple described in a patent for alternative home buttons, which could give us an idea of how a future home button on the iPhone 10 could work.
Rumours from The Korea Herald news site suggest the high-end iPhone will have an AMOLED display, which would look better than the LCD display in current iPhones. The other 2017 iPhones are expected to have LCD displays, however, as previous iPhone have.
And most recently, Sharp President Tai Jeng-Wu talked to students at the University of Taiwan about future iPhones, saying that new devices will include OLED screen technology.
The Barclay's analyst report summarized by MacRumors claims that the iPhone 10 will have wireless charging.
We also know that Apple is looking into the technology from a patent filed on September 9.
The latest information spill from Sharp President Tai Jeng-Wu to University of Taiwan students included wireless charging.
Ming Chi Kuo believes the dual-lens camera will remain an exclusive feature for the larger iPhone models from 2017 onward.
There might have been a glimmer of hope that the dual-lens camera would make its way down to the smaller iPhone model, as the optical image stabilisation (OIS) that was exclusive to the iPhone 6s Plus trickled its way down to the regular iPhone 7. But if Kuo's predictions are true, this will not be the case.
