Apple is missing a huge opportunity to make the iPad the perfect productivity device

A lot of people are saying that iPads are the next work computers.

With slumping iPad sales, Apple revamped iOS 9 to be more productivity-minded in an effort to get people to buy iPads instead of personal computers.

Features like Split View let you split the iPad Air 2’s screen with two different apps, thus allowing you to do a lot more at any one time with an iPad, which means more productivity.

But something is still missing from the equation. What we need now is a better way than our fingers to navigate around iOS and apps.

I’m talking about using a mouse.

I get that iOS and the iPad aren’t exactly designed for quite the same productivity as your work computer, as it’s better suited for more basic things like answering an email. But it really wouldn’t hurt to have the optional support for, say, a Bluetooth connected mouse for times you’re sitting at a desk, because the iPad really is capable of being a lean, mean productivity machine.

But if you’ve ever tried working on an iPad, you know that raising your arm and lining up your finger to tap the screen quickly and often gets tiring after a while. Not to mention that you might not touch the screen accurately enough to tap what you want, like the narrow Safari tabs, which gets pretty frustrating when you’re trying to be productive.

With a mouse, the smallest wrist movement can take the cursor across the screen, and you can see exactly where you’re going to click.

It would require a lot of work from Apple to make iOS compatible with a mouse, but it’d be worth it from a competition standpoint.

Windows tablets, like the Surface Pro 3, and even Android tablets, have a huge advantage over the iPad when it comes to productivity. Both let you connect a Bluetooth mouse allowing you to navigate in and out of apps much faster and more accurately than you could with a finger. And if you wanted to get away from the desk and do some lighter work on the couch, you’d have the finger option as well.

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The Surface Pro 3 even has a cover that has a keyboard AND a trackpad.

And while the Android and Windows tablets I mentioned have 12-inch displays, the iPad’s 10-inch display doesn’t really compete for productivity, no matter how sharp it is, purely because it’s smaller. Of course, there’s the 12-inch ‘iPad Pro” that’s been making rounds in the rumour mill, but the competition will still have mouse support while the iPad probably won’t.

To its credit, Apple did introduce the trackpad-style feature in iOS 9, which lets you tap the on-screen keyboard with two fingers together to bring up a cursor while typing, which makes it much easier to move the cursor where you want it and to select certain parts of your written text to copy.

But then again, that only works with the on-screen keyboard, which takes up almost half the screen, leaving little room for your apps. It looks like the keyboard and mouse could be here for quite a while if you want to get things done quickly.

