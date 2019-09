Apple’s China supply chain is gearing up to produce 6 million iPad 2s a month, DigiTimes says. This compares to 4 million per quarter for the current version.



Apple is also NOT gearing up to produce a widely rumoured 7-inch version of the iPad, DigiTimes’ sources say.

