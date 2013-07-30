Apple iPad Assembly Workers Have To Make 600 Back Cases Per Day Or Risk Working Overtime Without Pay, labour Report Says

A new report from China labour Watch, a labour rights group, details working conditions inside of Apple supplier Pegatron.



One particularly interesting reveal says that workers making Apple iPads are required to finish making 600 back covers during a single shift.

Specifically, the report says:

Pegatron supervisors harassed and abused workers by swearing at them and threatening collective

punishment. If workers at AVY did not finish 600

iPad back covers during a single shift, they would

be made to stay late without wages and accept

scolding in front of others.

Besides ridicule, employees only make $1.50 per hour and have to work 11-hour shifts.

