Apple iPad Assembly Workers Have To Make 600 Back Cases Per Day Or Risk Working Overtime Without Pay, labour Report Says

A new report from China labour Watch, a labour rights group, details working conditions inside of Apple supplier Pegatron.
One particularly interesting reveal says that workers making Apple iPads are required to finish making 600 back covers during a single shift.
Specifically, the report says:
Pegatron supervisors harassed and abused workers by swearing at them and threatening collective
punishment. If workers at AVY did not finish 600
iPad back covers during a single shift, they would
be made to stay late without wages and accept
scolding in front of others.
Besides ridicule, employees only make $1.50 per hour and have to work 11-hour shifts.
