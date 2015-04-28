Apple sold 12.62 million iPads in Q2 2015, missing expectations

Apple just announced that it sold 12.62 million iPads in Q2 2015. That’s lower than the 13.6 million units analysts were expecting.

The announcement comes as Apple’s iPad business has been slowly declining. Apple sold 21 million iPads in Q4 2014 during the holiday season, which is down from the 26 million is sold in the last quarter for 2013. And expectations for 2015 haven’t been too positive either — KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in February that iPad shipments will drop by 52.7% quarter-over-quarter in the Q1 2015.

Developing…

