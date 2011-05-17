Apple's Internal Goal Of 45 Million iPads This Year Is "Out Of Reach," Says FBR

Photo: AP

Apple is still facing serious production problems with the iPad, according to FBR analyst Craig Berger.As a result, the company’s internal goal of producing 40-45 million iPads seems “out of reach,” says Berger.



For the second calendar quarter of 2011, Berger’s sources tell him production targets are 6.2 million units, and Apple could sell 6.4 million iPads for the quarter, below current expectations.

He says touchscreen availability and Hon Hai production problems are limiting Apple.

For the third quarter, he sees production dropping off to 5.2 million units thanks to component shortages and production problems. He also says the effects of the Japanese earthquake could be felt in Q3. But, Berger says that could change if touchscreen supplies improve.

However, given the forecast for Q2 and Q3, Apple will not be able to produce as many iPads as it hoped for 2011.

Here’s Berger’s table of estimates:

Photo: FBR

Related: The 5 Big Problems With Apple’s Stock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.