This Concept Video Shows Exactly How Large Apple's Giant iPad Could Be

YouTube/Canoopsy A concept for how the iPad Pro could look compared to Apple’s other products.

There’s a strong chance Apple will release an iPad that’s larger than its standard 9.7 inch model next year, and now we have a realistic idea of exactly how large it will be.

YouTube channel Canoopsy posted a video showing a mockup of Apple’s rumoured “iPad Pro,” based on reportedly leaked schematics, alongside a MacBook Pro, an iPad Air, iPad mini, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, and iPhone 5 (via 9to5Mac)

At 12.9 inches, the rumoured “iPad Pro” would just just a bit smaller than Apple’s smaller sized MacBook, as the video shows.

In August, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to release an iPad with a 12.2-inch screen in early 2015.

Since then, we’ve heard rumours from others, like Japanese website Macotakara, saying the tablet will be super thin and will function similarly to Microsoft’s Surface tablet.

Check out the full video below.

