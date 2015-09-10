Apple's new giant iPad is ready for work

ScreenshotApple announces the iPad Pro
At its big event today, Apple unveiled the long-rumoured iPad Pro, a super-sized version of its famous tablet with a 12.9-inch screen.
The iPad Pro is aimed at working professionals, students, and other people who need to get stuff done but don’t necessarily need a laptop.
Apple CEO Tim Cook called the “the biggest news in iPad since the iPad.”
It’s the same screen width and height as the MacBook Air. It’s designed for multitasking using iOS 9’s new features for running apps side by side.
