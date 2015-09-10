Apple unveils a brand new keyboard for its giant new iPad

Apple just unveiled brand a new keyboard for its giant new iPad Pro called the Smart Keyboard.

This story is developing…

Apple’s iPad Pro keyboard bears similarity in looks and concept to the detachable magnetic keyboard accessory you can get for Microsoft’s own productivity tablet, called the Microsoft Surface Pro 3.

The new stylus is a complete about-face for Apple when the late Steve Jobs was CEO, as he was staunchly against them. But he was referring mostly about how styli wouldn’t be right for the iPhone.

For a giant iPad, however, a stylus might make sense, especially since it can be used for sketching, drawing, designing, or even note taking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.