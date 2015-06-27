Everything we know about Apple's giant iPad so far

Lisa Eadicicco
Apple is expected to release its largest iPad yet this year.

The tablet, which some reports are referring to as the “iPad Pro,” will likely make it easier to work using the iPad rather than your laptop or desktop computer.

Apple is probably still months away from launching its next tablet, but here’s a look at what we’ve learned from various leaks and reports.

It will probably be released in October.

Apple typically holds a press event in October to introduce its new iPads, and it's possible that this year will be the same. Apple used to release its new iPads in March, but starting in 2012 with the iPad Mini Apple began unveiling its next-generation tablets every October.

It will probably have a 12.9-inch screen.

A mockup made by artist Martin Hajek

That would make the iPad about 12 inches diagonally -- the same size as the 13-inch MacBook's screen. There's no confirmation on this from Apple just yet, but Bloomberg reported back in August that Apple was working on a 12.9-inch iPad.

However, other reports refer to this larger iPad as potentially having a 12.2-inch screen, which would make it the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Note Pro.

It may come with NFC -- the tech that lets you use your iPhone for Apple Pay.

A worker demonstrates Apple Pay inside a mobile kiosk sponsored by Visa and Wells Fargo to demonstrate the new Apple Pay mobile payment system on October 20, 2014 in San Francisco City.

The next iPad may come with NFC built in, according to Apple Insider, but you wouldn't necessarily use it to make a purchase at a store through Apple Pay like you would with the iPhone 6. Instead, Apple may be exploring the idea of using the new iPad as a terminal for retailers to use as a way to accept payments.

There's a chance it will come with a stylus.

There are dozens of third-party styluses available for the iPad, including the NomadBrush.

Although Steve Jobs was vocal about how much he disliked the stylus, one of the most reliable Apple analysts out there thinks there's a good chance we'll see one launch with the iPad Pro. Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities wrote back in January that he believes the stylus will be an optional add-on for Apple's larger-sized iPad.

The next iPad will come with iOS 9.

If and when the iPad Pro does launch, it will come with Apple's newest software. iOS 9 comes with a few new features that are specific to the iPad to take advantage of its larger screen, such as the ability to view more than one app on the display at the same time and use the keyboard as a virtual trackpad for moving the cursor.

The new iPad may have a sharper screen.

Apple's larger iPad will probably come with a higher screen resolution than that of the iPad Air 2, especially because its screen is larger. There's code buried within iOS 9 that hints the iPad Pro will have a 2,731 x 2,048 resolution screen compared to the iPad Air 2's 2,048 x 1,538 resolution screen.

It may be thicker than the iPad Air 2.

Although we have no real idea of what Apple's larger iPad will look like, a Japanese magazine called Mac Fan claims to have discovered a document that reveals its size, which Japanese blog Macotakara published. The iPad Pro will reportedly measure 305.3 x 220.8 x 7mm, which would make it slightly thicker than the 6.1mm iPad Air 2.

It will probably be powered by a new chip made by Apple.

Mac Fan also reports that the iPad Pro will be powered by a new A9 processor made by Apple. The company usually upgrades the chips inside its new flagship iPads, and it sounds like this would be the successor to the A8X processor found inside the current iPad Air 2.

The design might be slightly different, too.

It doesn't sound like Apple is planning any big design changes for its larger iPad, but it might add dual speakers to the top and bottom of the tablet to enhance its audio quality, according to Mac Fan.

