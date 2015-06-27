Everything we know about Apple's giant iPad so far

Apple is expected to release its largest iPad yet this year.
The tablet, which some reports are referring to as the “iPad Pro,” will likely make it easier to work using the iPad rather than your laptop or desktop computer.
Apple is probably still months away from launching its next tablet, but here’s a look at what we’ve learned from various leaks and reports.
Apple typically holds a press event in October to introduce its new iPads, and it's possible that this year will be the same. Apple used to release its new iPads in March, but starting in 2012 with the iPad Mini Apple began unveiling its next-generation tablets every October.
That would make the iPad about 12 inches diagonally -- the same size as the 13-inch MacBook's screen. There's no confirmation on this from Apple just yet, but Bloomberg reported back in August that Apple was working on a 12.9-inch iPad.
However, other reports refer to this larger iPad as potentially having a 12.2-inch screen, which would make it the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Note Pro.
The next iPad may come with NFC built in, according to Apple Insider, but you wouldn't necessarily use it to make a purchase at a store through Apple Pay like you would with the iPhone 6. Instead, Apple may be exploring the idea of using the new iPad as a terminal for retailers to use as a way to accept payments.
Although Steve Jobs was vocal about how much he disliked the stylus, one of the most reliable Apple analysts out there thinks there's a good chance we'll see one launch with the iPad Pro. Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities wrote back in January that he believes the stylus will be an optional add-on for Apple's larger-sized iPad.
If and when the iPad Pro does launch, it will come with Apple's newest software. iOS 9 comes with a few new features that are specific to the iPad to take advantage of its larger screen, such as the ability to view more than one app on the display at the same time and use the keyboard as a virtual trackpad for moving the cursor.
Apple's larger iPad will probably come with a higher screen resolution than that of the iPad Air 2, especially because its screen is larger. There's code buried within iOS 9 that hints the iPad Pro will have a 2,731 x 2,048 resolution screen compared to the iPad Air 2's 2,048 x 1,538 resolution screen.
Although we have no real idea of what Apple's larger iPad will look like, a Japanese magazine called Mac Fan claims to have discovered a document that reveals its size, which Japanese blog Macotakara published. The iPad Pro will reportedly measure 305.3 x 220.8 x 7mm, which would make it slightly thicker than the 6.1mm iPad Air 2.
Mac Fan also reports that the iPad Pro will be powered by a new A9 processor made by Apple. The company usually upgrades the chips inside its new flagship iPads, and it sounds like this would be the successor to the A8X processor found inside the current iPad Air 2.
