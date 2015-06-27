Everything we know about Apple's giant iPad so far

Apple is expected to release its largest iPad yet this year.

The tablet, which some reports are referring to as the “iPad Pro,” will likely make it easier to work using the iPad rather than your laptop or desktop computer.

Apple is probably still months away from launching its next tablet, but here’s a look at what we’ve learned from various leaks and reports.

