Apple's giant iPad may be coming in November

Apple may be planning to release a giant iPad in November, according to a new report from Taiwanese publication Digitimes, which has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on tech product launches.

Specifically, the report says this larger iPad will launch “after mid-November” and that Apple is going to start supplying components for production in late September.

But, Digitimes notes that Apple is being “cautious” about placing orders, writing that the initial shipment volume for this larger iPad is much lower than expected.

In general, iPad sales have been in a slump. During the company’s most recent earnings report in April, it noted that iPad sales fell by 23% year-over-year.

But it’s not just the iPad — tablet sales in general have hit a wall. Shipments of tablets have declined by 6% year-over-year, according to a recent report from Business Insider Intelligence.

Many are expecting this larger iPad, which will reportedly come with a 12.9-inch screen, to resuscitate interest in Apple’s tablet. Since the iPad is likely to have a screen that’s about the same size as the one on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook, the idea is that people will be able to use it more easily for productivity.

Apple even added a few new features in iOS 9, its new software update for iPads and iPhones, that are catered towards multitasking.

Apple typically holds two events in the fall — one to unveil its new iPhones in September, and another to introduce its new iPads in October. It’s possible that we’ll hear about Apple’s plans for a larger iPad at the second event.

